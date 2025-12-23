Guggenheim Maintains Fox (FOX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Fox (NasdaqGS:FOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.35% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fox is $63.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.96 to a high of $90.26. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from its latest reported closing price of $64.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fox is 15,434MM, a decrease of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,016 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOX is 0.17%, an increase of 27.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.43% to 164,134K shares. The put/call ratio of FOX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 7,313K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,458K shares , representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,285K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,309K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 5,799K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 5.99% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,284K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares , representing a decrease of 38.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 5,115K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOX by 7.98% over the last quarter.

