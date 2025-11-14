Guggenheim Maintains Erasca (ERAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Erasca (NasdaqGS:ERAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.50% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Erasca is $4.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 84.50% from its latest reported closing price of $2.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Erasca is 59MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erasca. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERAS is 0.09%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 228,574K shares. The put/call ratio of ERAS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 22,729K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 20,232K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,332K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 65.35% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 17,857K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 15,150K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,000K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 40.44% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 14,502K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.