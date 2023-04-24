Guggenheim Maintains Entergy (ETR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entergy is 122.40. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.67% from its latest reported closing price of 108.64.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 12,511MM, a decrease of 9.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.83.

Entergy Declares $1.07 Dividend

On April 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.07 per share.

At the current share price of $108.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.33%, an increase of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 233,240K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,749K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,858K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,300K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,920K shares, representing a decrease of 19.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,340K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,742K shares, representing an increase of 35.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 59.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,179K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,067K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 5.14% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,586K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Entergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

