Guggenheim Maintains Endava plc - Depositary Receipt (DAVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Endava plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:DAVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.28% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Endava plc - Depositary Receipt is $16.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 139.28% from its latest reported closing price of $6.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Endava plc - Depositary Receipt is 1,542MM, an increase of 104.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endava plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVA is 0.28%, an increase of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 42,210K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVA is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,199K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 15.23% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,172K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,661K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 24.98% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 37.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,179K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares , representing a decrease of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 35.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.