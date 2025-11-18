Guggenheim Maintains Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ELDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 414.20% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eledon Pharmaceuticals is $8.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 414.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eledon Pharmaceuticals is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eledon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELDN is 0.05%, an increase of 47.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.22% to 38,967K shares. The put/call ratio of ELDN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 6,293K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,566K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 2,073K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 66.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELDN by 115.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 1,825K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELDN by 76.57% over the last quarter.

