Guggenheim Maintains Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.25% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elastic N.V. is $120.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.25% from its latest reported closing price of $82.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elastic N.V. is 1,943MM, an increase of 20.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24, an increase of 72.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elastic N.V.. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTC is 0.27%, an increase of 9.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 99,362K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 4,396K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,977K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 38.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 65.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,833K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,782K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 14.00% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,651K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 49.78% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,360K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTC by 28.75% over the last quarter.

