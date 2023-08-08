Guggenheim Maintains E.W. Scripps Co. - (SSP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of E.W. Scripps Co. - (NASDAQ:SSP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for E.W. Scripps Co. - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from its latest reported closing price of 10.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for E.W. Scripps Co. - is 2,398MM, a decrease of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.W. Scripps Co. -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSP is 0.09%, a decrease of 22.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 69,294K shares. The put/call ratio of SSP is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 7,214K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,206K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 41.52% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 5,375K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,227K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,335K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 32.40% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,570K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSP by 28.57% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 2,070K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

E.W. Scripps Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.