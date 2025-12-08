Guggenheim Maintains Dollar General (DG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.79% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $128.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.79% from its latest reported closing price of $132.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar General is 44,463MM, an increase of 5.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.58, a decrease of 2.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar General. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DG is 0.25%, an increase of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 238,819K shares. The put/call ratio of DG is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,678K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,849K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,082K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,961K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 18.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DG by 18.02% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,977K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,665K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DG by 56.19% over the last quarter.

