Guggenheim Maintains Constellation Energy (CEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is 99.41. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.62% from its latest reported closing price of 77.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is 18,210MM, a decrease of 25.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

Constellation Energy Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $77.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=52).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.49%, an increase of 17.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 322,315K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 24,120K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,065K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 0.26% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 12,915K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,415K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,586K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,924K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,742K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 2.52% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,604K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,527K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Constellation Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Energy Corp. engages in the generation, supply, and marketing of clean energy electricity, and renewable energy products and solutions.

See all Constellation Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.