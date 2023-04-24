Guggenheim Maintains CMS Energy (CMS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is 70.14. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of 61.63.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 7,940MM, a decrease of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

CMS Energy Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $61.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1389 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 336,410K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,885K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,963K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,090K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,584K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 15.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,821K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,658K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 2.32% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,761K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,710K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 2.13% over the last quarter.

CMS Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

