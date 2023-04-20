Guggenheim Maintains Chewy Inc - (CHWY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Chewy Inc - (NYSE:CHWY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chewy Inc - is $46.36. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $71.14. The average price target represents an increase of 41.29% from its latest reported closing price of $32.81.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy Inc - is $11,376MM, an increase of 12.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kestra Advisory Services holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 18.88% over the last quarter.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 57.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 99.73% over the last quarter.

Virginia Wealth Management Group holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Aigen Investment Management holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 49.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy Inc -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.24%, a decrease of 30.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 443,206K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Chewy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chewy's mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. The Company believes to be the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of its broad selection of high-quality products, which its offers at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. The Company continually develops innovative ways for its customers to engage with them, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to its customers.

