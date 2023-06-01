Guggenheim Maintains Capri Holdings (CPRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.01% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capri Holdings is 58.62. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.01% from its latest reported closing price of 35.10.

The projected annual revenue for Capri Holdings is 6,135MM, an increase of 6.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.24%, a decrease of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.55% to 118,237K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 4,517K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,829K shares, representing a decrease of 51.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 42.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,884K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 26.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,878K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,709K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 17.77% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,452K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares, representing a decrease of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Capri Holdings Background Information

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

