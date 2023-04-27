Guggenheim Maintains Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares (BMRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:BMRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares is 123.65. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.76% from its latest reported closing price of 92.44.

The projected annual revenue for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,613MM, an increase of 20.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.40%, an increase of 31.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 222,609K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 17,581K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,626K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 14,384K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,774K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 7.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,835K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,005K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,620K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,281K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

