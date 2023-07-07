Guggenheim Maintains Avista (AVA) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Avista (NYSE:AVA) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avista is 40.12. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.83% from its latest reported closing price of 38.64.

The projected annual revenue for Avista is 1,617MM, a decrease of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

Avista Declares $0.46 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $38.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 2.83%, and the highest has been 4.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avista. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVA is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 76,766K shares. The put/call ratio of AVA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 7,315K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,307K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 3,514K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 9.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,341K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 7.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,964K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Avista Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas to 363,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol 'AVA.'

