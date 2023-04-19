Guggenheim Maintains Autonation (AN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Autonation (NYSE:AN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autonation is $167.41. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from its latest reported closing price of $136.77.

The projected annual revenue for Autonation is $27,048MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $20.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 131.11% over the last quarter.

Moran Wealth Management holds 22K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Kula Investments holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Large Cap Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Garner Asset Management holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AN by 2.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autonation. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AN is 0.21%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 40,614K shares. The put/call ratio of AN is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

Autonation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

