Guggenheim Maintains ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Guggenheim maintained coverage of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.31% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 61.88. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 1.31% from its latest reported closing price of 61.08.

The projected annual revenue for ANI Pharmaceuticals is 363MM, a decrease of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 10.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 12,032K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 891K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 648K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 41.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 1.17% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 529K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 453K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 37.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 390K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

