Guggenheim Maintains Alphabet (GOOGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.45% Downside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is $309.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.45% from its latest reported closing price of $320.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 369,378MM, a decrease of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 154 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.78%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 5,060,453K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185,966K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,305K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165,201K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 143,526K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,615K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 27.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 85,451K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,224K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 49.98% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 73,591K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,180K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 1.20% over the last quarter.

