Guggenheim Maintains Adicet Bio (ACET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Adicet Bio (NasdaqGM:ACET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 557.78% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adicet Bio is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 557.78% from its latest reported closing price of $0.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adicet Bio is 82MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adicet Bio. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACET is 0.03%, an increase of 54.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.27% to 52,645K shares. The put/call ratio of ACET is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 11,447K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 8,224K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,541K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,752K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACET by 83.24% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,949K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

