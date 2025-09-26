Guggenheim Maintains Accenture (ACN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Guggenheim maintained coverage of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.23% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accenture is $321.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $390.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.23% from its latest reported closing price of $232.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is 78,495MM, an increase of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.18, an increase of 7.70% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACN is 0.52%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 578,808K shares. The put/call ratio of ACN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,130K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,758K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 12.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,770K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,380K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,043K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,895K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 13.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,143K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,129K shares , representing an increase of 41.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,064K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,991K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 88.30% over the last quarter.

