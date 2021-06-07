Guggenheim Investments Offering Fund With Possible Bitcoin Exposure

By Landon Manning

Guggenheim Investments, one of largest leading international investment funds worldwide, is seeking a possible new method to offer its clients exposure to bitcoin (BTC).

This news came at the beginning of the month, as Guggenheim filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for regulatory approval to offer such a product. This registration statement, for a to-be-established entity known as the Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund, describes several methods by which Guggenheim can offer its clients exposure to bitcoin and other crypto assets, using things like cash-settled derivatives, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or a number of other investments.

Through the actual text of the filing, Guggenheim painted a positive — if only moderately so — picture of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies which the document does not name specifically. While claiming that bitcoin’s value is not derived from the backing of a state, corporation or similar entity, the brief states that “Cryptocurrency is a new technological innovation with a limited history; it is a highly speculative asset and future regulatory actions or policies may limit, to a materially adverse extent, the value of the Fund’s indirect investment in cryptocurrency and the ability to exchange a cryptocurrency or utilize it for payments.”

Still, this commitment into establishing a new allocation fund specifically for Bitcoin and other crypto assets reflects well on changing opinions towards the entire crypto sphere at Guggenheim. Back in February, company chief information officer Scott Minerd told CNN that “Cryptocurrency has come into the realm of respectability and will continue to become more and more important in the global economy." He claimed in this interview that the firm had been studying Bitcoin for nearly a decade, but the world of crypto wasn’t doing well enough before the rally in 2021 to justify substantial institutional investment.

This was not his final position on the state of Bitcoin in 2021, however. By late April, as the skyrocketing expectations began to diminish somewhat, Minerd conducted another interview with CNBC, claiming that the state of the industry was “very frothy.” He claimed that he would not bat an eye at the price of bitcoin falling down from the $50,000 to $60,000 range into somewhere around $30,000 or even lower, as this volatility in the crypto market was truly nothing new for a seasoned crypto enthusiast. Long term, he was still bullish on crypto, predicting it to easily surpass the six-figure mark, but for now he believes it easy to see why the rise to the top won’t be quite so easy and triumphant.

He also echoed this claim in a subsequent interview, presenting a clear-eyed case for Bitcoin support in the long term. Speaking in late May, he said in regards to massive losses that “You can afford to be patient here. There’s more to go.” Nevertheless, these passing doldrums would not change the fact that Bitcoin’s floor had irrevocably climbed beyond its previous greatest heights, and that there was still a great possibility for growth.

Now, with the establishment of the Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund moving forward, it seems that Minerd and Guggenheim Investments are putting their money where their mouths are. Regardless of the scope of Bitcoin maximalism that Guggenheim will display in the near future, the fact remains that this move puts it as only one of several huge names tapping into bitcoin, such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and more. The years of sitting on the sidelines are over, Bitcoin is big enough now for all the big players to want a taste.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.