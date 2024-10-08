Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Zevra Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ZVRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.59% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zevra Therapeutics is $21.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 177.59% from its latest reported closing price of $7.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zevra Therapeutics is 43MM, an increase of 82.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevra Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVRA is 0.03%, an increase of 26.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.14% to 16,737K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVRA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,419K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 1,162K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing an increase of 70.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 196.46% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,148K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,052K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 914K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZVRA by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Zevra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT™ (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT™ technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm's prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm's co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.