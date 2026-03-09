Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:XFOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.12% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is $9.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 129.12% from its latest reported closing price of $4.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals is 157MM, an increase of 360.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFOR is 0.84%, an increase of 904.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 522.30% to 85,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empery Asset Management holds 8,951K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 7,967K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares , representing an increase of 69.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 341.33% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,314K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Saturn V Capital Management holds 5,801K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 5,014K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 77.61%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.