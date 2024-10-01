Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Verastem (VSTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Verastem (NasdaqCM:VSTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 314.24% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Verastem is $12.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 314.24% from its latest reported closing price of $2.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verastem is 23MM, an increase of 129.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTM is 0.02%, an increase of 81.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.76% to 14,663K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,685K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,661K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 67.64% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,538K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,529K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 915K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 76.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Verastem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

