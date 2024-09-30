Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Verastem (LSE:0LOV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Verastem (LSE:0LOV) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LOV is 0.02%, an increase of 81.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.83% to 14,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,685K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,661K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LOV by 67.64% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,538K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,529K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 915K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 76.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LOV by 14.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

