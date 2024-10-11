Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Veracyte (VCYT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Veracyte (NasdaqGM:VCYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is $35.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $32.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is 387MM, a decrease of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.16%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 100,889K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,876K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,367K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 87.04% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,809K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,043K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 21.17% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,844K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 28.01% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,368K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,182K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Veracyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.