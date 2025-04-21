Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Unicycive Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:UNCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 844.45% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unicycive Therapeutics is $5.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 844.45% from its latest reported closing price of $0.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unicycive Therapeutics is 13MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unicycive Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNCY is 0.26%, an increase of 211.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.92% to 62,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 10,980K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,559K shares , representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 299.93% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 10,392K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares , representing an increase of 72.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 508.99% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 10,000K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,559K shares , representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 140.66% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 9,970K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares , representing an increase of 55.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNCY by 487.87% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 5,079K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unicycive is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.