Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Uber Technologies (UBER) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.04% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is $108.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from its latest reported closing price of $94.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is 50,000MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 263 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.64%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 2,045,181K shares. The put/call ratio of UBER is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 120,304K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,027K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 68,980K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,187K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,247K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,992K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 16.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59,358K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,045K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 16.34% over the last quarter.

