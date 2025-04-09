Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Tenet Healthcare (BMV:THC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Tenet Healthcare (BMV:THC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,133K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,468K shares , representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 27.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,006K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,042K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 93.47% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,833K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 99.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 21,129.78% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,777K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,087K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.