Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Tenax Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TENX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 397.89% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tenax Therapeutics is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 397.89% from its latest reported closing price of $3.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenax Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenax Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENX is 0.00%, an increase of 39.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.74% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 4K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENX by 23.61% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tenax Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific advisory team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has recently released topline data regarding their Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). Tenax plans to advance a delayed release oral formulation of imatinib, designed to avoid the gastric irritation, into a single pivotal trial pursuant to the 505(b)(2) pathway.

