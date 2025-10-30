Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of StubHub Holdings (STUB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of StubHub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.51% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for StubHub Holdings is $28.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 50.51% from its latest reported closing price of $18.84 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in StubHub Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of STUB is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 753K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 150K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

CenterStar Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Global Retirement Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Cwm holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

