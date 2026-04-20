Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Serve Robotics (SERV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Serve Robotics (NasdaqCM:SERV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.51% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Serve Robotics is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 102.51% from its latest reported closing price of $9.57 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Serve Robotics is 26MM, an increase of 872.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serve Robotics. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 15.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SERV is 0.04%, an increase of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.62% to 30,048K shares. The put/call ratio of SERV is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 2,071K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,597K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 21.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 53.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,458K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 22.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 40.60% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,022K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 25.66%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 844K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares , representing a decrease of 93.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 53.59% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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