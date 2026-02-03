Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2026, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Sagimet Biosciences (NasdaqGM:SGMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 331.14% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sagimet Biosciences is $26.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 331.14% from its latest reported closing price of $6.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sagimet Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sagimet Biosciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMT is 0.12%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.46% to 13,221K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMT is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 1,501K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing a decrease of 70.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 52.82% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,328K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 953K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 776K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 90.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMT by 716.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 764K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

