Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of ProKidney (PROK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of ProKidney (NasdaqCM:PROK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.16% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for ProKidney is $4.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 99.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ProKidney is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProKidney. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROK is 0.05%, an increase of 131.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.22% to 48,247K shares. The put/call ratio of PROK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 9,341K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares , representing an increase of 58.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 258.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,969K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares , representing an increase of 64.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 306.79% over the last quarter.

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 2,924K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 192.46% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 2,612K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 133.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,091K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 12.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROK by 14.60% over the last quarter.

