Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Oruka Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ORKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.49% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oruka Therapeutics is $43.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 60.49% from its latest reported closing price of $27.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oruka Therapeutics. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 49.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKA is 0.13%, an increase of 40.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.60% to 36,398K shares. The put/call ratio of ORKA is 3.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 4,148K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,372K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,946K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,919K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing an increase of 24.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKA by 43.72% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,525K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKA by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.