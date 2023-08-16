Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Vera Therapeutics Inc - (VERA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Vera Therapeutics Inc - (NASDAQ:VERA) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.82% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics Inc - is 14.89. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.82% from its latest reported closing price of 17.69.
The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics Inc - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.48.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 41,058K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Commodore Capital holds 5,450K shares representing 12.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing an increase of 48.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 194.64% over the last quarter.
Sofinnova Investments holds 3,467K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Kynam Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 96.03% over the last quarter.
Carlyle Group holds 2,417K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 92.26% over the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 1,887K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 41.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 29.24% over the last quarter.
