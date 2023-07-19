Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is 118.43. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of 116.33.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 4,525MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.38%, an increase of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 84,162K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,541K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,360K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 45.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 95.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,160K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing a decrease of 31.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 10.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,067K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 11.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,064K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

