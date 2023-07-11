Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.57% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 34.39. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 69.57% from its latest reported closing price of 20.28.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 78,121K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,004K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,983K shares, representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 28.05% over the last quarter.
Avidity Partners Management holds 3,865K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares, representing a decrease of 51.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 16.14% over the last quarter.
Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,709K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Kynam Capital Management holds 3,206K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 12.58% over the last quarter.
VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.
Additional reading:
- CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Business Update – Topline data from the pivotal AGAVE-201 trial of axatilimab in cGVHD on track for mid-2023 – – Topline data from the pivotal AUGMENT-101 t
- Form of Restricted Stock Unit Agreement pursuant to the Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan.
- Employment Agreement, dated March 30, 2023, by and between the Company and Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D. as President, Head of Research and Development - Neil Gallagher, M.D., Ph.D. brings to Syndax over 20 years of experience as a leading oncology drug developer -
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.