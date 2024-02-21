Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Spruce Biosciences (NasdaqGS:SPRB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.21% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spruce Biosciences is 8.50. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 62.21% from its latest reported closing price of 5.24.

The projected annual revenue for Spruce Biosciences is -1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spruce Biosciences. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRB is 0.59%, an increase of 25.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 32,352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 6,722K shares representing 16.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RiverVest Venture Management holds 2,936K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,897K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,609K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRB by 13.95% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 2,364K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from a rare form of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess, representing 3-5% of females with PCOS (estimated to be 150,000 to 200,000 patients in the United States).

