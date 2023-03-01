Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of SCYNEXIS (SCYX) with Buy Recommendation

On March 1, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of SCYNEXIS with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 983.89% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SCYNEXIS is $16.15. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 983.89% from its latest reported closing price of $1.49.

The projected annual revenue for SCYNEXIS is $5MM, an increase of 10.42%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.16.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 5,174K shares representing 15.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,593K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,932K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCYX by 45.44% over the last quarter.

Caxton holds 1,724K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,540K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in SCYNEXIS. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCYX is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 16,301K shares. The put/call ratio of SCYX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Scynexis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

