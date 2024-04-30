Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Precision BioSciences (DTIL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Precision BioSciences (NasdaqCM:DTIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 271.10% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Precision BioSciences is 36.52. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 271.10% from its latest reported closing price of 9.84.

The projected annual revenue for Precision BioSciences is 42MM, a decrease of 14.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision BioSciences. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 83.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTIL is 0.24%, an increase of 587.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.85% to 63K shares. The put/call ratio of DTIL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 14K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing a decrease of 2,090.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 129.33% over the last quarter.

JSCGX - Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 12K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing a decrease of 1,567.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 146.22% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Allworth Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Precision Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

