Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Pfizer (PFE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.79% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is 32.96. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.79% from its latest reported closing price of 27.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 72,550MM, an increase of 24.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

Pfizer Declares $0.42 Dividend

On December 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $27.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 6.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 3.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.49%, a decrease of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 4,374,167K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 239,210K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228,111K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 89.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 175,832K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176,053K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 173,394K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182,192K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 25.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 135,682K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109,534K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,086K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 22.06% over the last quarter.

Pfizer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.Pfizer.com.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.