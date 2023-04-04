Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) with Buy Recommendation

On April 3, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Outlook Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 539.45% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics is $6.97. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 539.45% from its latest reported closing price of $1.09.

The projected annual revenue for Outlook Therapeutics is $4MM, a decrease of 30.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.27.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 3,327K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,506K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 16.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,062K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 18.14% over the last quarter.

LVW Advisors holds 1,734K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTLK is 0.02%, an increase of 76.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.24% to 29,185K shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD.

