Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Natera (NTRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.01% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natera is 73.30. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.01% from its latest reported closing price of 60.08.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,010MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 704 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 139,447K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,557K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,913K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 87.05% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 6,956K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares, representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 4,400K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares, representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,435K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 79.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 350.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,431K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Natera Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

