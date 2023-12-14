Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Myriad Genetics (MYGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is 21.02. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of 20.88.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 743MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 90,522K shares. The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 6,635K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,996K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,745K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 23.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,530K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,724K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 30.64% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 3,784K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,745K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 29.77% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,481K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 73.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 171.39% over the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

