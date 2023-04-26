Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Moderna (MRNA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 225.62. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.25% from its latest reported closing price of 134.90.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,915MM, a decrease of 53.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 5.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.45%, an increase of 25.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 264,851K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 44,787K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,280K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 51.86% over the last quarter.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,927K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 40.41% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,770K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 28.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,638K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 40.14% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

