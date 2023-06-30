Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Mister Car Wash (MCW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.28% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mister Car Wash is 10.66. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.28% from its latest reported closing price of 8.65.

The projected annual revenue for Mister Car Wash is 967MM, an increase of 9.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mister Car Wash. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCW is 0.22%, a decrease of 23.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 331,873K shares. The put/call ratio of MCW is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 219,213K shares representing 71.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 12,542K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,162K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,150K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,233K shares, representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 44.72% over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial holds 9,269K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,325K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,875K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCW by 46.05% over the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash operates over 340 car washes nationwide. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. Mister Car Wash continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture.

Key filings for this company:

