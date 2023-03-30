Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) with Buy Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Immunocore Holdings with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.01% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunocore Holdings is $82.72. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 74.01% from its latest reported closing price of $47.54.

The projected annual revenue for Immunocore Holdings is $178MM, an increase of 23.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.57.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,559K shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,451K shares, representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 34.45% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,321K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,494K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,521K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,153K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing an increase of 68.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,334K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 36.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunocore Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 22.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCR is 0.52%, a decrease of 13.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.15% to 31,823K shares. The put/call ratio of IMCR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Immunocore Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

