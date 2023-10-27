Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Idacorp (IDA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.32% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Idacorp is 112.81. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.32% from its latest reported closing price of 96.16.

The projected annual revenue for Idacorp is 1,492MM, a decrease of 16.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idacorp. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 49,077K shares. The put/call ratio of IDA is 6.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,026K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,696K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 11.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,535K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 10.71% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,307K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Idacorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

