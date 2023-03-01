Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Gossamer Bio (GOSS) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 1, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Gossamer Bio with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 337.28% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gossamer Bio is $7.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 337.28% from its latest reported closing price of $1.73.

The projected annual revenue for Gossamer Bio is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.45.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 26,765K shares representing 28.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares, representing an increase of 90.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 64.70% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,974K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,421K shares, representing a decrease of 49.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 90.25% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,626K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing an increase of 71.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 3,643K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares, representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 60.41% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,467K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gossamer Bio. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 11.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOSS is 0.08%, a decrease of 59.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.84% to 108,152K shares. The put/call ratio of GOSS is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Gossamer Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.