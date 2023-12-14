Guggenheim Initiates Coverage of Exact Sciences (EXAS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Guggenheim initiated coverage of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.44% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exact Sciences is 94.54. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.44% from its latest reported closing price of 67.80.

The projected annual revenue for Exact Sciences is 2,322MM, a decrease of 3.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.30%, a decrease of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 209,899K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,293K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,999K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,821K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 23.02% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 8,655K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,662K shares, representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,929K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,798K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 23.74% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,281K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155K shares, representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 26.30% over the last quarter.

Exact Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

